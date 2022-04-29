ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police to host Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSXav_0fNuHb2700

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – If you have any unused, expired or unwanted prescriptions or medications, there is a way to safely get rid of them Saturday in Cape Coral.

It’s prescription drug take-back day hosted by the Cape Coral Police Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration

According to the DEA, drug overdoses are on the rise — up 16 percent compared to last year — with nearly 290 lives lost daily.

Saturday’s event is at Cape Coral Police Department Headquarters on Central Park Boulevard. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape police say it’s best to get rid of any prescription drugs the right way — whether they’re expired or you’re no longer in need of them.

Officers will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

They won’t accept liquids or syringes.

The goal is to eliminate opioids and other medicines from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.

Cape police say it’ll take just a few minutes to look around your home, especially in spaces you don’t constantly check.

“They may not look in a cabinet every day, a junk drawer that people may have access to that they don’t think about all the time,” said Brandon Sancho, PAO with the Cape Coral Police Department. “At least check those things. See if you have anything that could be harmful to any residents, visitors, anything like that.”

You can remain anonymous when dropping these items off, police said.

The address of the police department is 1100 Cultural Park Blvd.

You can bring in your prescriptions/medications that you no longer need and dispose of them properly.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

19-year-old woman dies in Golden Gate shooting

A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Golden Gate on Wednesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was taken to North Collier Hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was later flown to a hospital in Lee County where she died. Deputies...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County bartender arrested for allegedly punching a customer

A Collier County bartender is facing a battery charge for allegedly punching a customer in the face. Deputies say Biabiano Giovanni Lopez-Sanchez, was working behind the bar at the El Cubano restaurant when the victim asked for a bucket of beer. The victim told deputies that he was ignored or received a disrespectful response upon asking Lopez-Sanchez for his drink.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dea#Prescriptions#Prescription Drugs#Pao
WINKNEWS.com

2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after SUV rollover in south Fort Myers

Three people, including a child, have been transported to the hospital following an SUV rollover crash in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the South Trail Fire and Rescue District, two adults and a child are in the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Preserve Landing Drive.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy