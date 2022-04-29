ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Jerry was always kind and compassionate to me. I've never seen him have those meltdowns,” - Shaquille O’Neal thinks "Winning Time" didn't do justice to Jerry West

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleNBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is the latest Los Angeles Lakers alumni to react to HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," TV series which has garnered multiple controversial reactions from Jerry West, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. O'Neal believes that West has every right to be mad...

