"Jerry was always kind and compassionate to me. I've never seen him have those meltdowns,” - Shaquille O’Neal thinks "Winning Time" didn't do justice to Jerry West
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is the latest Los Angeles Lakers alumni to react to HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," TV series which has garnered multiple controversial reactions from Jerry West, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. O'Neal believes that West has every right to be mad...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0