ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Lawmaker: Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as PM

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lJ4P_0fNuGTSS00
Sri Lanka Political Crisis Sri Lankans sit by the fence of the president's office during an on going protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 29, 2022. Gotabaya has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.Banner reads "Oust the government , Change the system." (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president.

Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators.

However, Rohan Weliwita, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said the president has not communicated any intent to remove the prime minister and a decision will be announced if such a step is taken.

Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has announced it is suspending payments on its foreign loans until it negotiates a rescue plan with International Monetary Fund. It has to repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year, and $25 billion by 2026. Its foreign reserves stand at less than $1 billion.

The foreign exchange shortage has severely limited imports, forcing people to wait in long lines to buy essentials such as food, fuel, cooking gas and medicine.

President Rajapaksa and his family have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold them responsible for the crisis and are demanding that they quit politics.

On Thursday, businesses were closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted as Sri Lankans joined a general strike to pressure the president to step down.

Rajapaksa earlier reshuffled his Cabinet and offered a unity government in an attempt to quell the protests, but opposition parties refused to join a government headed by the Rajapaksa brothers.

Both the president and prime minister have held on to their positions, while three other Rajapaksa family members resigned from the Cabinet earlier in April in what appeared an attempt to pacify angry protesters.

The weak, divided opposition has been unable to form a majority and take control of Parliament on its own.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Energy chief Granholm touts $3B plan to boost EV batteries

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Continuing its push to dramatically boost sales of electric vehicles, the Biden administration on Monday announced $3.1 billion in funding to U.S. companies that make and recycle lithium-ion batteries. The investments from last year's $1 trillion infrastructure law are separate from an executive order...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama

PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The first elected female leader of Panama’s Wounaan Indigenous group took office Monday. The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of women’s positions in the country’s Indigenous communities. Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Maithripala Sirisena
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon tribes turn the tables on intruders with social media

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — It was dusk on April 14 when Francisco Kuruaya heard a boat approaching along the river near his village in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. He assumed it was the regular delivery boat bringing gasoline for generators and outboard motors to remote settlements like his. Instead, what Kuruaya found was a barge dredging his people's pristine river in search of gold.
INTERNET
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media reported Tuesday a 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan in the northeastern suburbs built for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it's needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Rajapaksa Family#Government Of Sri Lanka#Cabinet#Parliament
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares mixed as Australia hikes interest rate

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after Australia's central bank raised a key interest rate for the first time since 2010. Trading was light with markets in mainland China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. Australia's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%. Investors also...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

NZ’s former deputy PM banned from parliament for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protest

New Zealand’s former deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, has been banned from parliament grounds for two years for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protesters who occupied the grounds. The weeks-long February protests, modelled on the Canadian truckers’ “freedom convoy”, took over parliament grounds and blocked off a number of surrounding streets. In...
HEALTH
Reuters

Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of Ukraine refugees forced into overcrowded homes as UK system branded ‘dysfunctional disaster’

Thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK have been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation, with whole families sharing single rooms, charities have warned.Many of the refugees who have come to Britain to join relatives after fleeing the war are affected, organisations working to help them say, with hundreds having registered as homeless due to poor living conditions. It comes amid claims the Home Office’s Ukraine family scheme is “half-baked”, with a senior MP branding the situation a “dysfunctional disaster” – while The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign calling for the government to go further and faster to help Ukrainians...
HOMELESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy