ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa lawmaker hosting virtual homeowner assistance workshop

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067lbN_0fNuGLds00

Rep. Dianne Hart’s phone has been ringing a lot lately, and when she answers, she hears a similar concern — over and over again.

Property insurance is skyrocketing, mortgage rates are going up, and Florida homeowners are being pushed to the brink of foreclosure.

“‘You keep helping renters. What about those of us who have mortgages?’” she said they ask her. “‘When are you all going to help us?’”

RECOMMENDED:

Saturday, Hart (D-Tampa) and several other state representatives will try to do just that. Hart is hosting an online forum that will guide struggling homeowners toward available help.

“I think that it’s our job to try to ensure that we get the message out,” Hart said.

Hart said the struggle many are facing is personal because her own property insurance climbed by $1,000 recently, which escalated her mortgage payment.

“So I feel the pain that many of my constituents are feeling right now,” she said.

Her Saturday forum tomorrow will consider solutions and resources that are already available, including the $676 million Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund , made possible because of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.

“They will literally bring you out of foreclosure and catch up your mortgage,” Hart said. “You know, they will pay your property taxes for you.”

The virtual workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can register at this Zoom link .

You can also watch it on live or after the fact on Facebook at this link .

Hart, meanwhile, hopes the state legislature can figure out a solution to the skyrocketing property insurance rates in the upcoming special session next month .

She also wants the legislature to do more to fix the housing crisis when it returns for the next full session in 2023.

“So, my hope is that next year, we will fully fund that Sadowski Housing Trust Fund , we will put more money into [the State Apartment Incentive Loan program], and we will allow multi-family units to be built around the entire state,” she said. “You know what the rents look like. People are being put outdoors every day. Courts are full of foreclosures and evictions. We have got to step up as a legislature.”

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Hart
WESH

'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Foreclosure#Renters Insurance#Mortgage#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy