ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery granted parole

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iH0Z_0fNuGH6y00
Russia Ex Minister Paroled FILE- Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev is escorted to a court in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 7, 2017. Russia's former economic development minister, the country's highest-ranking official to be jailed in nearly two decades, has been granted parole after serving more than half of an eight-year sentence on a bribery conviction, Russian officials confirmed Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File) (Ivan Sekretarev)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's former economic development minister, the country's highest-ranking official to be jailed in nearly two decades, has been granted parole after serving more than half of an eight-year sentence on a bribery conviction, Russian officials confirmed Friday.

Alexei Ulyukayev filed a petition for early release after serving more than five years. A court in the Tver region, some 140 kilometers northwest of Moscow, granted him parole on Wednesday, court officials told the Interfax news agency.

Ulyukayev may be released from prison as soon as mid-May, the officials said, if no appeal against the parole ruling is filed.

The former minister was detained in 2016 at the headquarters of Russia’s largest oil producer, state-owned Rosneft, after a sting operation by Russia’s main intelligence agency. Prosecutors say he accepted a $2 million bribe from Rosneft’s influential CEO, Igor Sechin, for giving the company the green light to privatize another oil firm.

The circumstances of the case sparked speculation that Ulyukayev was caught in a Kremlin power play involving Sechin, a longtime associate of President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukaev went to Sechin’s office in November 2016 to discuss Rosneft’s affairs, and was arrested as he was leaving the building with a bag full of cash that Sechin had given him. Ulyukayev told the court that he thought the bag contained a bottle of wine and a basket filled with sausages.

In tapes played in court during the trial, Sechin was heard telling Ulyukayev to take the bag with the sausage. Russian media reported that Sechin has a tradition of gifting people baskets of sausages from his own butcher’s shop.

Shortly after the arrest, Ulyukaev was dismissed from his post. He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and insisted Sechin had set him up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers seek police boss' journals in Ronald Greene probe

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning police brutality and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Igor Sechin
Reuters

Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch...
RELIGION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Rosneft#Russian#Ap#Interfax#Kremlin
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of Ukraine refugees forced into overcrowded homes as UK system branded ‘dysfunctional disaster’

Thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK have been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation, with whole families sharing single rooms, charities have warned.Many of the refugees who have come to Britain to join relatives after fleeing the war are affected, organisations working to help them say, with hundreds having registered as homeless due to poor living conditions. It comes amid claims the Home Office’s Ukraine family scheme is “half-baked”, with a senior MP branding the situation a “dysfunctional disaster” – while The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign calling for the government to go further and faster to help Ukrainians...
HOMELESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy