ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Palace Reveals Eclectic Summer 2022 Lookbook

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalace is back this season to present its Summer 2022 collection with a lookbook captured by British photographer Will Scarborough. Following the conclusion of Spring 2022 — which featured a collaboration alongside Calvin Klein —...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Collina Strada Adds Color to Vintage Levi’s Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Bright colors are revitalizing the denim market this spring, and Levi’s latest collaboration is no exception. The denim brand teamed with frequent collaborator Collina Strada for a limited run of customized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and Trucker jackets decorated with a cheerful all-over motif of color swatches and rhinestones. The special Levi’s x Collina Strada drop launched Saturday exclusively on the Levi’s app. Known for combining vibrant colors and garden-inspired designs with upcycled existing garments and fabrics, Collina Strada was a natural collaborator for Levi’s as the brand urges consumers to “buy better, wear longer”...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Dances in Matching Athleisure Sweatsuit & High-Top Sneakers at Home

Click here to read the full article. Ciara returned to sporty style to show off her dance moves. In a new Instagram Reel, the “1, 2 Step” singer grooved in a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants by All Human Nation. Each piece featured green and white graphic logo accents, creating a minimalist printed set. Ciara accessorized to dress the athleisure up, pairing it with a black leather baseball cap, white socks, sparkly stud earrings and numerous gold bracelets. “Takin Care of My Mentals = JOY,” she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Completing Ciara’s look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Slick Rick
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Gets Slick in Little Black Leather Dress and PVC Pumps for Tribeca Ball 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields makes a strong case for leather in spring. The “Endless Love” star was spotted while arriving to the New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball, which honored artist Kenny Scharf in New York City last night. For the artsy event, Shields elected to wear a striking yet slick look. Shields wore a black leather midi dress that was sleeveless and had a crew neckline. The garment also had creases on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palace#British#Palboro#Sperry#Supreme
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Dior Brings Beach Collection to New Resort Hot Spots

Click here to read the full article. SUMMER SPOTS: Dior is casting a wider net for its Dioriviera beach collection. This year, the line — which ranges from ready-to-wear in fluorescent shades inspired by the fall 2022 collection, to parasols, pool mattresses and even skateboards — will be available in new destinations including Bali, Taormina, Italy and Montauk, N.Y.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 This summer’s rollout, which starts in May and lasts until September, includes pop-ups in Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, China and Japan, and resort stores in nine...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Pinault Pose for Vogue Mexico in Gucci, Hunter Rain Boots & Twinning Outfits

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault recently flexed their modeling muscles in a shoot with Vogue Mexico. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos. Shot in recognition of Mother’s Day, the cover and corresponding photo spread was crafted to represent the unique relationship between a mother and her daughter, according to the Vogue Mexico’s Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) For the May 2022 cover, the mother-daughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Charli XCX Gets Edgy in Leather Vest, Spray Painted Pants & Strappy Sandals in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli XCX knows how to make a statement. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker showcased her edgy sartorial prowess while in New York City this past weekend. For the outing, Charli donned a mod look that consisted of an oversized black leather vest, which she wore over a Coach crop top. The short garment was complete with a round neckline and adorned with the brand’s signature textile jacquard allover. The “Beg For You” singer teamed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochromatic In All-Black Leather Look With Tall Slouchy Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. As of late, Heidi Klum has arrived at her day job in really stylish ways, and her newest ensemble doesn’t disappoint. On Wednesday afternoon, the “Making the Cut” host and judge got spotted arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles while wearing a dark look for the day. When it comes to the outfit, Klum donned an all-black monochromatic number consisting of a sharp leather jacket for outerwear. The piece was cropped and had silver hardware and flouncy lapels for a neat finish. Underneath, she went with a black dress that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Dr. Martens Unveil Grunge-Inspired Mules With Streetwear Brand PLEASURES

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens may be best-known for their boots, but the footwear brand is slipping into something more comfortable this month with the launch of a music-inspired mule with the streetwear brand PLEASURES. Available to shop beginning April 30 on sites like FWRD and The Webster (with availability later on DrMartens.com), the Dr. Martens x PLEASURES SS22 Jorge Mule combines the footwear brand’s London roots with PLEASURES’ LA-inspired attitude and laidback vibes. The leather slip-ons...
NFL
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo was cool and casual as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a street style statement while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. The “Driver’s License” hitmaker wore a black cropped tank top. Rodrigo added a pop of color to her look with mauve corduroy pants. The trousers were accented with a square studded clasp at the center and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

KSENIASCHNAIDER Unveils FW22 Collection "Urban Romance"

Ukraine-based brand KSENIASCHNAIDER has recently revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Urban Romance,” hailing the triumphant red rose as the line’s uniting symbol. Embroidered on the latest range of polo shirts, jeans and knitwear, the independent fashion house marries whimsy with realism. Denim arrives in interesting silhouettes, some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress. The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy