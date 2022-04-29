CONGRESSMAN JIM MC GOVERN MASSACHUSETTS 2ND DISTRICT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m wheels up to D.C. to vote and advocate for our district in Congress. I wanted to take a moment to share one of many areas where we are making an impact in Massachusetts’ Second District....

MassLive.com

Massachusetts Rep. David LeBoeuf of Worcester charged with OUI, blows 4x legal limit has ‘support’ from Dem leadership, but MassGOP calls for resignation, investigation

Worcester state Rep. David LeBoeuf has Democratic leaders support in “seeking help” after he allegedly drove drunk with a blood-alcohol content four times over the legal limit, but state Republicans are demanding his resignation and calling for an investigation into lawmakers’ behavior during budget week on Beacon Hill.
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
CBS Boston

Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half. The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability. “Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”
The Independent

Supporters and opponents of abortion clash in front of Supreme Court after leaked Roe draft

Supporters and opponents of abortion rights clashed in front of the US Supreme Court building after Politico reported an early draft opinion that would effectively kill Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey. Police officers were already on hand and barricades blocked the steps to the Supreme Court building before protesters began to show up late Monday evening. Many students at universities that dot the nation’s capital descended on the complex with candles with sombre moods. “I feel like this is, in a way a funeral,” Sabrina, who declined to give a last name. “Something that’s really representative of...
CBS Sacramento

California Leaders Propose To Enshrine Right To Choose In State Constitution, Sound Off On Report Of High Court’s Vote To Overturn Abortion Rights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — State leaders in California were sounding off Monday night after a report of a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court privately voted to overturn abortion rights instituted in the 1973 case Roe v. Wade. Politico published the report after claiming it had obtained the leaked document. Senator Toni Atkins said California will protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Atkins released a joint statement with the governor and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reading: “California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have...
Boston Globe

Tell us: Do you think the tax burden is too high in Massachusetts?

A new study suggests Boston residents pay less in taxes than you might think. Massachusetts gets a bad reputation for being heavy on the taxes, but a new study suggests that the “Taxachusetts” nickname might not be entirely accurate. There’s no question that living in large cities is...
The Week

Gov. Charlie Baker is a popular Republican in a blue state. That's exactly why his party doesn't want him.

The most popular governor in America has no real political future. Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Republican, tops the list of America's most-beloved governors (again) in a new Morning Consult poll released this week. That's an extraordinary achievement: Massachusetts is among the bluest of blue states — President Biden won nearly two thirds of its votes in 2020 — but Baker has been remarkably popular for much of his tenure.
WNAW

What Does Being a Right To Farm Community Mean in Massachusetts?

Farming is important to the Massachusetts economy, with over 7,000 total farms producing over $475 million dollars annually in agricultural products. It makes sense then, that the majority of cities and towns in Massachusetts and Berkshire County are right to farm communities. Maybe you’ve heard that term before. But what does it really mean? Can you just start farming on your property? Can you put chickens in your backyard? Can you get a cow and sell dairy products out of your home?
MassLive.com

After not immediately divulging COVID cases, Senate President Karen Spilka brings back contact tracing, alerts

Facing pushback over her handling of news about COVID infections and exposures circulating in the Massachusetts Senate last week, Senate President Karen Spilka is requiring contact tracing and committing to more comprehensive public health alerts. Senate offices are now instructed to maintain a log of in-person workers to “assist with...
