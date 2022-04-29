ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley parents and educators applaud record funding of schools

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Parents and educators across the Hudson Valley are applauding the record increases in the amount of school funding in this year's state budget.

In Yonkers, hundreds of millions of dollars will be flowing into Westchester's largest school district as part of the state's commitment to better fund education.

The state is setting aside more than $31 billion in this year's state budget for New York’s schools. More than $360 million in this fiscal year will help students and teachers in Yonkers bounce back from the pandemic.

"Every penny is worth it; every penny is worth it," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The state budget for education is an increase of more than $2 billion from last year.

"They have a chance not just to survive, they have an opportunity to thrive," said Hochul.

The money adds 20,000 new spots for kids to attend preschool, supports mental health resources in the classroom and bolsters teacher recruitment and retention.

The money to Yonkers - Westchester's largest school district - comes as the district posted a 90% graduation rate - the highest number in decades.

"We changed the conversation from a deficiency model to a successful model," says Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Quezada.

Funds will also go towards making schools greener by ensuring all new school buses on the road will be electric by 2035.

"I think it's actually a really good opportunity for the kids, and I want my sister ... I'm not a mom, but I want my sister to have an amazing school life," says Glenda Chavez, of Yonkers.

State colleges will also benefit from the budget. About $500 million will be invested in SUNY & CUNY schools, with part of that going to tuition assistance programs.

