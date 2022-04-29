ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Recall Alert: 53,000 pressure washers recalled because of potential carbon monoxide poisoning

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esR8C_0fNuFAtg00

Nearly 53,000 Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers are being recalled because of potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

The problem stems from the electronic start and stop button which has been found to self-start on several models.

They're sold at many places including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes.

The company has received nine reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply. No injuries or property damage have been reported. Owners are urged to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge. The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Monoxide#Washers#Dr Power#Ace Hardware#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
News 12

Police: 2 men accused of selling THC at Nassau smoke shops

Two men were arrested and accused of selling THC out of smoke and wellness shops in Nassau. Detectives say they were conducting an investigation at Glen Head Wellness before 2 p.m. Friday when they arrested 21-year-old Michael Gilligan, of Seaford. Police also arrested 30-year-old Rahul D. Darji, of Smithtown, after...
SEAFORD, NY
News 12

What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?

Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel. It's why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you're traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

NYPD seeks public's help identifying Brooklyn rape suspect

The NYPD says they are looking for help finding a man connected to a rape that occurred on April 21. Police say the man goes by the name “Todd” and that the female victim was seen walking inside Monument Walk around 11:30 p.m. Once inside, police say the suspect made sexual advances which the woman declined.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

The European Union said Monday it believes Apple abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system Apple Pay. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive arm, has been investigating the technology company since 2020. The commission’s preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition...
BUSINESS
News 12

Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes - or about 62% - against the union, giving Amazon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Splish Splash, no cash: Water park goes cashless for 2022 season

Splish Splash will only accept credit, debit or mobile payments beginning May 28, the start of the water park’s 2022 season. For those with cash only, there will be kiosks inside the park where guests can put as much as $500 on a prepaid card. It can be used throughout the park, and any leftover money can be used at any location that accepts MasterCard.
LIFESTYLE
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy