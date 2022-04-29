Recall Alert: 53,000 pressure washers recalled because of potential carbon monoxide poisoning

Nearly 53,000 Generac and DR Power brand electric start pressure washers are being recalled because of potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

The problem stems from the electronic start and stop button which has been found to self-start on several models.

They're sold at many places including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes.

The company has received nine reports of the pressure washers self-starting and operating without being connected to a water supply. No injuries or property damage have been reported. Owners are urged to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge. The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit.

