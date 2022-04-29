ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany summoned Turkey’s ambassador in Berlin on Friday to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist. Western governments and...

Reuters

Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch...
The Guardian

NZ’s former deputy PM banned from parliament for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protest

New Zealand’s former deputy prime minister, Winston Peters, has been banned from parliament grounds for two years for visiting anti-vaccine-mandate protesters who occupied the grounds. The weeks-long February protests, modelled on the Canadian truckers’ “freedom convoy”, took over parliament grounds and blocked off a number of surrounding streets. In...
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of Ukraine refugees forced into overcrowded homes as UK system branded ‘dysfunctional disaster’

Thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK have been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation, with whole families sharing single rooms, charities have warned.Many of the refugees who have come to Britain to join relatives after fleeing the war are affected, organisations working to help them say, with hundreds having registered as homeless due to poor living conditions. It comes amid claims the Home Office’s Ukraine family scheme is “half-baked”, with a senior MP branding the situation a “dysfunctional disaster” – while The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign calling for the government to go further and faster to help Ukrainians...
