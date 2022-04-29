Big Rapids Farmers' Market opens May 6

The Big Rapids Farmers' Market opens Friday, May 6, in the city hall parking lot on Michigan Avenue, with an assortment of food, crafts and gift items available. (Pioneer file photos)

BIG RAPIDS — It may not feel much like spring yet, with flurries of snow still falling occasionally, but opening of the Big Rapids Farmers’ Market is always a good sign that spring has arrived.

The Farmers’ Market will open Friday, May 6, in the Big Rapids City Hall parking lot, 226 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.

Vendors will bring an assortment of fresh grown fruits and vegetables, farm raised meats, flowers and plants, as well as a variety of handmade items and other sundries.

“There will be some new vendors and some new items this year,” Big Rapids parks and recreation director Josh Pyles said. “It will be a full market. Early on there will be a lot of crafts and plants, and later on more fruits and vegetables will be available as they come into season.”

In addition, hours have been extended for the Tuesday market.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, May 6 through Oct. 28, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, May 24 through Sept. 27.

An additional Holiday Market is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Other local farmers markets opening soon include: