Big Rapids seniors set stage for 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Big Rapids High School’s theatre program's production Once Upon a Mattress features music and a story told by a cast that includes seniors (left to right) Maddie Affer, Alexandra Busch, Sallie Taubitz, and technician Alex Dubowski. The show will be their last on the high school stage. (Pioneer photo/Olivia Fellows)

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids High School’s theatre program is known for its unique talent, and the school’s last production of the year Once Upon a Mattress features music and an entertaining story worth seeing to be believed.

The play tells the tale of a prince who wants to marry a princess but is having difficulty finding a suitable wife.

Directed by Lori Hathaway, with a set design by senior Alex Dubowski, the show is largely student-run.

Senior Alexandra Busch, who is portraying Princess Winnifred in the show, said it is a bigger production than past performances.

“As an actor, this show is very exciting,” Busch said. “We haven't really done a full-length musical since our freshman year, so it feels like we finally get to do something huge before we leave. It’s just a really fun thing to do with your friends.”

The show’s music is originally by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and the book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. It opened off-Broadway in May 1959 and then moved to Broadway that same year.

At Big Rapids, the play marks one of the most intricate set designs the program has ever done. Senior technician Alex Dubowski spent months planning out each piece of the design before beginning the building and paint job.

“This show has given our technicians a lot of opportunities to expand and create their own stuff,” Dubowski said. “This is one of the first shows that is largely student-designed in years. So it's a great opportunity for all of our technicians to stretch their creative muscles.

“I've been working on the set design since probably September when I heard about what show we were doing,” he added. “My senior year, I really wanted to go out with something big. I wanted to leave a lasting impression, and I think I've accomplished that with how big this is. I've been working on this for over half a year now. Alongside Mrs. Mishler, our wonderful technical director, I have revised this set multiple times made multiple different renditions, and we finally settled on the one that you’ll see on the stage today.”

Sallie Taubitz, a senior who portrays Queen Aggravain, explained that the play has some adult themes and is catered more towards a teen audience.

Senior Maddie Affer, who is playing Lady Larkin, said she believes the last show will be memorable.

“It's the end of a very important chapter in our lives,” Affer said. “It's really sad because these are my best friends, and I’ve really found friendship and just a lot of love in this department. I hope people understand the work we put into these characters, and how much we put ourselves into these characters, and just truly give our best performance.

“I think that we're all going to walk away from this really treasuring the show and just the place it'll hold in all of our hearts forever,” she added.

Busch said the show is a great experience both on and off stage.

“I don't think anyone could dislike this show,” Busch said. “I'm just really excited to, hopefully with this show, bring theater back to the community and just to come back together. With COVID-19, we had to do social distancing and it's been hard. With this show, I'm hopeful that a lot of people come and enjoy it.”

Taubitz said she enjoys the comical aspects of the play.

“It's really silly, and it's crazy,” Taubitz said. “It's so weird, but it's really funny and it's really good, too. Some of us are going into the theater and hoping to do more shows later, but this is our last show together. It's like a surreal experience. I don't think it has even hit me.

“We've been through a lot here,” she added. “We've been through a lot of changes, we've been through a lot of growth. We've kind of grown up here, and with each other and so that's going to be a very big thing to take away once we leave.”

Dubowski said he is anticipating a fun show.

“The biggest thing for me is that I designed this stage and it’s one of my first massive designs,” Dubowski said. “It's also one of the most intricate so it took hours upon hours of painting, detailing planning this whole thing out.

"It hasn't quite hit yet that this is the end of my time here. Having something this monumental as the close of my chapter here at least is so meaningful. It means a lot to me that I get to do this because this place is ultimately my home metaphorically and physically, I spent so many hours here.”

The production will have performances at 7 p.m. May 6-7, and 2 p.m. May 8 at the Big Rapids High School auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be available at the door and online at brhsmi.booktix.com.