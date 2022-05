Big Rapids students Corbin Richeson, Paisley Prosser, and Abbie Strasser participated and made a fashion statement by turning different textiles and trash items into a wearable gown. (Photo courtesy/Michele Selzer)

BIG RAPIDS — Three students from Big Rapids High School got the opportunity to create a visual look for the CSAA Trashion Fashion Show recently.

Corbin Richeson, Paisley Prosser and Abbie Strasser made a fashion statement by turning different textiles and trash items into a wearable gown. All three students also had other artwork displayed at the CSAA Art Show, which featured artwork from local students.