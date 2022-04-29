ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE 1-Ping An Insurance reports 24% Q1 profit drop

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd saw a 24% drop in first-quarter net profit, China’s largest insurer by market value reported on Friday.

Profit fell to 20.66 billion yuan ($313.65 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Ping An in 2021 reported its biggest annual profit fall since 2008 as China’s property market soured, but said it expected such investment losses to ease in future. ($1 = 6.5869 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Selena Li in Hong Kong; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 2 (Reuters) - China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of its people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Reuters

Telenor Q1 profit misses forecast

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor posted on Tuesday weaker-than-expected first-quarter profits and said growth in earnings was expected to lag revenue development by a few quarters as costs rose. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March fell 4.5% year-on-year to 11.66 billion Norwegian...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping An Insurance#Insurer#Yuan#China Ltd
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said on Saturday. "Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 -report

(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West. China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says strategic stability dialogue with U.S. 'frozen,' TASS reports

April 30 (Reuters) - Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday. Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls...
POLITICS
Reuters

India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy