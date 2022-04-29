UPDATE 1-Ping An Insurance reports 24% Q1 profit drop

(Adds details)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd saw a 24% drop in first-quarter net profit, China’s largest insurer by market value reported on Friday.

Profit fell to 20.66 billion yuan ($313.65 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Ping An in 2021 reported its biggest annual profit fall since 2008 as China’s property market soured, but said it expected such investment losses to ease in future. ($1 = 6.5869 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Selena Li in Hong Kong; editing by Catherine Evans and Jason Neely)