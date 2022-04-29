Woman dies after crashing into tree along Ocoee road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash investigation is underway in west Orange County.

Troopers responded to Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastus Lane in Ocoee around 5 a.m. Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported road blockage in the area as of 6 a.m.

Witnesses told troopers that a 37-year-old Orlando woman was driving northbound on Ocoee Apopka Road when she drifted off the road and hit a tree and a fence.

The woman died at the scene.

