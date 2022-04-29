ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Woman dies after crashing into tree along Ocoee road

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9fGl_0fNuBzcD00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash investigation is underway in west Orange County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers responded to Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastus Lane in Ocoee around 5 a.m. Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported road blockage in the area as of 6 a.m.

Witnesses told troopers that a 37-year-old Orlando woman was driving northbound on Ocoee Apopka Road when she drifted off the road and hit a tree and a fence.

The woman died at the scene.

WFTV has a news crew at the scene and Eyewitness News traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the crash.

Watch her live traffic updates for the latest information, including alternate routes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Truck spills beer, barbecue sauce all over Florida highway

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Ocoee, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Ocoee, FL
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Valkaria Road. [TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Traffic Accident#Stream Channel 9#Ocoee Apopka Road#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Crash in Brevard kills driver, injures passenger, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on U.S. Highway 1 killed a Merritt Island man and sent another to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, 19, was traveling southbound on the highway Thursday around 3 p.m. when he lost control and struck the median, the agency said. He then overcorrected and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, records showed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
click orlando

Motorcyclist dies in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY – A 64-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in a Lake County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on US 441 when he was rear-ended by another vehicle that failed to slow while the man was trying to make a left turn onto Holly Drive.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy