Krzysztof Jotko didn’t get a finish but he put on a dominant performance over three rounds to beat Gerald Meerschaert in the opening fight on the UFC Vegas 53 main card. Whether he was striking or grappling, Jotko exerted his will on Meerschaert in nearly every exchange, which helped him win every round on the scorecards. All three judges gave him the fight with identical 30-27 scores as Jotko moves to 5-1 over his past six fights.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO