Annual Beale Street Music Festival kicks off at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first day of Beale Street Music Festival is here.

The annual music fest is being held at Liberty Park this year due to construction in Tom Lee Park downtown.

The event runs April 29 to May 1.

This year’s artist lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne and many more.

2022 marks the festival’s first time back since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Memphis Police said they will not close off roads in the area, but drivers should expect delays and heavy traffic.

MATA is offering rides from downtown.

At least 70,000 people are expected to turn out for the festival weekend, bolstering local businesses and restaurants.

