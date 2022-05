WEST CHESTER, PA — There are very few organizations of any kind that can say they have served the community for 200 years. A local nonprofit, based in West Chester and started by Quaker abolitionists in the early 1800s, Friends Association for Care & Protection of Children is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, and remains strong today, committed to its mission of serving and supporting children and families in need.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO