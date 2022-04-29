ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Human remains found near north Tulsa McDonald's

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Human remains were found near a north Tulsa McDonald's Thursday night. Tulsa police say they were called for reports of a...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Police#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Enid community schedules vigil for 2-year-old victim

ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid community will gather Friday night to host a vigil for a 2-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed this week. Cayliah Guyton was found in a motel pool Thursday morning. Officers and paramedics rushed to save the girl’s life, but she later died at a hospital.
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy