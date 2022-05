The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $613,735 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, making it the largest discretionary grant cycle in its history. Each year, The Community Foundation conducts various grant cycles to address social issues in the region. This year’s funds were awarded to 50 organizations that provide services for education, child and youth development, mental health services, military personnel and their families, the environment and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a news release.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO