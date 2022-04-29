ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The radical power of sewing: the artist turning textiles into activism

By Eva Recinos in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4co6Yw_0fNu8UVy00
Photograph: Virginia Harold/Photo by Virginia Harold, courtesy of Pulitzer Arts Foundation.

Sewing and textiles have always been a part of the artist Aram Han Sifuentes’ life. Her South Korean immigrant parents operated a dry cleaning business, and she mended her own clothing from a young age.

But it wasn’t until she began learning more about immigrant justice and social justice, while making art on the side, that she saw the connection between textiles and her passion for political action. She went on to turn it into a career, using textile tools and materials, along with communal workshops, to put that intersection in the spotlight.

The radical power of sewing is the subject of a new exhibition in Los Angeles, on view through 4 September. The show, titled Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes, will include works by the artist such as a sculpture comprised of safety pins; quilts made from clothing scraps that she gathered during interviews with immigrant garment workers; and conversation-sparking protest banners made of fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIkdA_0fNu8UVy00
Aram Han Sifuentes, an immigrant from South Korea, allows her experience to influence her art. Photograph: Tori Soper Photography/Courtesy of Aram Han Sifuentes

The exhibition comes as the fashion world grapples with issues from worker exploitation to environmental harms. Sewing is often dismissed as a feminine and domestic act, but the reality is that garment workers – often immigrant women, people of color or those who are incarcerated – power a billion-dollar global industry. Sifuentes said she sees a clear “​​absence of an acknowledgment about who’s doing the sewing and the garment work right now in this country”, and hopes her work can shift that.

For example, her US Citizenship Test Sampler Project, a project first established in 2015, turns the classic embroidery sampler, a traditional tool for teaching needlework, into a method of empowerment and critique. Non-citizen participants created samplers during workshops and some of these pieces are in the exhibition, with information on who created them and in what year. The samplers sell for $725, the price of a US citizenship application fee, and the proceeds go to the person who created the piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzehT_0fNu8UVy00
The US Citizenship Test Sampler Project turns classic embroidery into a method of empowerment. Photograph: Jayson Cheung/Courtesy of Aram Han Sifuentes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2jfR_0fNu8UVy00
Samplers are created by non-citizens and sell for $725, the price of a US citizenship application fee. Proceeds go to the person who created the piece. Photograph: Jayson Cheung/Courtesy of Aram Han Sifuentes

Talking Back to Power also includes works that build on Sifuentes’s themes by exploring the historical experiences of immigrant garment workers. In one gallery, Skirball curator Laura Mart said, a 1990s Hamish Amish Immigration Quilt by the Hamish Amish Quilters references “immigration stories of Jewish Americans as made by their descendants”. Many Jewish immigrants who came to the US in the late 19th and early 20th century worked in the garment industry, Mart said, and the quilt’s placement across Sifuentes’ work makes a clear connection to her work.

In addition, “Yiddish-speaking Jewish immigrants, and women activists, were really important in advocating for unionized workplaces in the garment industry,” Mart said, referencing the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire and subsequent formation of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union (ILGWU).

Sifuentes’ work ultimately connects the political with the personal: Safety Pins, a piece that took years to produce, is made up of found items and scraps from her parents’ dry cleaning business, stitched into a mandala (a reference to the artist’s Buddhist culture).

“Of course I’m going to use this medium because at the very core, for me, and my personal lived experience, this is about my identity as an immigrant of color,” she said of using her upbringing to inform her work.

Sifuentes is known for making her political art interactive and the Skirball show includes an ongoing project titled Protest Banner Lending Library, which invites people to come together to design fabric banners adorned with political slogans.

Under Sifuentes’ guidance, participants learn new techniques with tools such as sewing machines and irons on hand. They can keep their banners or donate them to the library for someone else to use. Visitors to the Skirball exhibition can check out a banner, returning it when they’re done using it at a protest or demonstration. Monthly workshops will also take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OUVg_0fNu8UVy00
The Protest Banner Lending Library invites people to design their own political banner which they can then donate for others to check out and use. Photograph: Robert Wedemeyer

During a recent member preview, one museum-goer checked out a banner protesting against the war in Ukraine. He wrapped it around himself, like a cloak, and walked around the space with it for the rest of his visit.

“With Aram’s work, what is so interesting is that the artwork itself is really more than the object,” said Mart. “It’s the experience. It’s the participation aspect of it. It’s the activism aspect of it. And it’s the community aspect of it.”

In past versions of the lending library, Sifuentes said that people exchanged information on future protests and shared what their chosen slogan meant to them. The banners take on a life of their own once they leave the space, encouraging participants to consider marginalised groups and re-imagine the act of sewing as a tool for speaking out.

“We can come together, have our voices heard, and have these banners available for people to check out and sort of be allies or co-conspirators,” said Sifuentes. “[They can] carry the voices of the vulnerable communities and people who don’t necessarily feel safe attending a protest.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘A sense of radical possibility’: re-examining the great migration through art

The way we talk about the great migration is often oversimplified, limiting it to the movement of Black Americans from the rural south to the urban north through the early and mid 20th century. But there are many more stories of the great migration than just this one. The new joint exhibition between the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, A Movement in Every Direction seeks to complicate that tidy narrative through freshly commissioned artwork that adds new stories to the great migration, and explores how it continues to this day.
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Textiles#South Korean
Tampa Bay Times

The Dalí’s Latest Special Exhibition Invites Visitors to Transform Selfies into Cubist Works of Art

For years, The Dalí Museum has demonstrated a commitment to creating digital experiences that entertain, inspire, and encourage further immersion into all that was – and is – the genius of Salvador Dalí. Now, as part of the current Picasso and the Allure of the South exhibition, visitors to the museum may further their understanding of the genre of cubism through an exclusive new artificial intelligence experience called YOUR PORTRAIT, developed in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy