ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Parents Charged in Indiana After Baby Suffers Brain Damage

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6Tfb_0fNu8Qz400
Parents Charged in Indiana After Baby Suffers Brain DamageSCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

Two Indiana parents are charged with neglect after their 2-month-old baby was discovered to have brain damage and multiple broken bones.

Ifrica Almalik and Herman James Bland III were charged in Noblesville after the infant was taken to a hospital and treated for a brain bleed.

Hospital staff have indicated the bleed could have been a result of shaken baby syndrome.

The injuries were stated to be life-threatening and medical professionals have indicated that some neurological disability will occur as a result of the situation.

Both parents have denied any wrongdoing, but the case is still under investigation.

Comments / 7

Dorothy Daniels
3d ago

What happened to parents actually loving their children and protecting them? This Generation makes me sick

Reply
6
Related
WLWT 5

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

BOONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death. Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. They are being held at the Warrick County Jail.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Damage#Disability#Hospital
SCDNReports

Indiana Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

Couple in Indiana State arrested on drug chargesIndiana Sheriff. Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin, Indiana. While working on this detail, Trooper LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses. Trooper LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.
AUSTIN, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
FOX59

What we know about missing 5-month-old, mother found in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend. Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased. The Silver Alert has been canceled. When they went missing The Elkhart County Sheriff’s […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
126K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy