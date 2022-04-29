Parents Charged in Indiana After Baby Suffers Brain Damage
Indiana State News By Evan Green
Two Indiana parents are charged with neglect after their 2-month-old baby was discovered to have brain damage and multiple broken bones.
Ifrica Almalik and Herman James Bland III were charged in Noblesville after the infant was taken to a hospital and treated for a brain bleed.
Hospital staff have indicated the bleed could have been a result of shaken baby syndrome.
The injuries were stated to be life-threatening and medical professionals have indicated that some neurological disability will occur as a result of the situation.
Both parents have denied any wrongdoing, but the case is still under investigation.
