Parents Charged in Indiana After Baby Suffers Brain Damage SCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

Two Indiana parents are charged with neglect after their 2-month-old baby was discovered to have brain damage and multiple broken bones.

Ifrica Almalik and Herman James Bland III were charged in Noblesville after the infant was taken to a hospital and treated for a brain bleed.

Hospital staff have indicated the bleed could have been a result of shaken baby syndrome.

The injuries were stated to be life-threatening and medical professionals have indicated that some neurological disability will occur as a result of the situation.

Both parents have denied any wrongdoing, but the case is still under investigation.