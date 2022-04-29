ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Police: DUI for Woman, 51, Found in Damaged Car on the Side of the Post Road

By David Gurliacci
darienite.com
 3 days ago

A 51-year-old woman, found in a car with heavy front-end damage on the side of the Post Road at 3:12 a.m. was charged with driving while under the influence, police said. Darien police gave this account of what happened,...

darienite.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Struck With Pipe in Bridgeport: Police

Bridgeport Police said a woman was hit with a pipe by another woman that's unknown to her. Officials said the incident is believed to have happened on Iranistan Avenue Saturday night. According to police, the woman who was struck and the woman who hit her may have a connection with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Drives Into Playground, Injures Child in Stamford

A child was hurt after a woman accidentally drove into a playground in Stamford, according to police. Officials said the woman appears to have pressed the accelerator instead of the brake as she was driving through a parking lot next to the playground. The woman drove into a fence and...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Stratford, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alcohol#Superior Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police ID 3 victims killed in Branford crash

Three people were killed in a car crash in a Connecticut shoreline town, and police say speed may have been a factor. The early morning car crash happened in Branford Thursday morning. The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Megan Nicole Povilaitis, of East Haven. The passengers, who are siblings,...
BRANFORD, CT
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Three Killed In Connecticut Crash

 Three people were killed in a morning crash in Connecticut.It happened around 6:30 a.m. in New Haven County in Branford on Thursday, April 28 on Hosley Avenue.Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road while traveling at an excessiv…
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy