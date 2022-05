The search for new coaches for the Presque Isle boys and girl's varsity basketball programs is over and two familiar names will be leading the Wildcats beginning in 2022-23. Last month Jeff Hudson announced his retirement from coaching after leading the girls' program for 23 seasons and leading the Wildcats to 3 State Championships. Just one week later it was announced that the boys coach, Terry Cummings, was stepping away from the program after 11 seasons in Presque Isle.

