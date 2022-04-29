ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Cudos Partners With nuco.cloud To Reduce Wasted Computing

By Cudo Ventures
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEYb6_0fNu6N5B00

With a shared vision of sustainability, we strengthen our partnership with cloud services and solution provider nuco.cloud to develop nuco.cloud pro - a platform to harness the spare computing power from professional data centres.

nuco.cloud pro is a white label build of Cudo Compute, providing highly scalable computing resources across our global network of hardware located in highly secure and compliant data centres. nuco.cloud pro is designed for large enterprises and professional customers and is packed with additional features and an extra layer of security.

“With the Cudos technology, we will be able to offer our customers scalable computing power and cloud services with even higher security requirements and flexibility,” said Tobias Adler, CEO and Founder, nuco.cloud.

It is a strategic partnership as Cudo will build the underlying infrastructure layer for nuco.cloud pro and make it a significant consumer of Cudo Compute. The association helps Cudo Compute gain access to newer markets and widens our audience globally.

The global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is expected to grow by $136.21 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 27%. But even as the demand for cloud computing continues to grow, many computing resources are underutilised. 30% of server capacities sit idle in many data centres. Enterprise organisations spend more than a million dollars a year on cloud computing, but a third of that spending goes to waste.

Cudo Compute and nuco.cloud are aligned in building decentralised and sustainable computing platforms connecting the idle power of millions of hardware devices. The decentralised cloud model benefits the suppliers with an opportunity to earn from their spare compute, and consumers gain access to highly scalable and resilient cloud infrastructure at a lower cost.

With its nuco.cloud pro product, the platform aims to source computing power purely from professional data centres and offer features that include high capacity GPU and CPU computing, global locations, certified and secure data centre environments, and 100% green energy locations.

Cudo Compute launched its alpha version recently, and in line with the release, nuco.cloud pro alpha is being rolled out in the coming weeks for the first proof-of-concept customers to begin testing and provide feedback. The alpha product targets B2B, B2C clients, and the scientific community to support scientific research requiring large computing calculations.

“Our core goal is to make better use of the world's underutilised computing power. We are excited to partner with nuco.cloud as they share the same vision. Our distributed network includes data centres and service providers worldwide and the nuco.cloud pro platform will help us fill that capacity. The partnership helps us make inroads into new markets and allows us to scale and increase the demand levels on Cudo Compute,” Pete Hill, VP of Sales at Cudos, commented.

“Cudos shares many of nuco.cloud's values and have been an essential part of our vision from the beginning, namely sustainable cloud computing and technology used by small and large businesses, to support scientific advancement and other good causes. Nuco.cloud was born from the idea of connecting the unused power of millions of hardware devices. The Cudos collaboration extends the concept to entire data centres with the corresponding flexibility for customers with higher security, scalability and availability,” added Tobias Adler.

Nuco.cloud's goal is to capture a significant share of the fast-growing global cloud computing market and launch several innovative cloud computing products in Q2. They plan to achieve this by offering different products tailored to the diverse needs of individuals and small businesses or large enterprises.

Join our vision

Cudo Compute is on a mission to harness spare computing capacity in data centres and other devices to create a decentralised cloud computing solution. You can contribute to the solution by being part of our alpha launch. By participating in our survey, you could be one of three winners to take home £1,000 in compute vouchers (when we launch) and £150 in Amazon vouchers! Complete the survey now!

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs to create fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

About nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud is a sharing economy platform for network computing based on BOINC (Berkeley Open Infrastructure for Network Computing), created by a team based at Space Science Laboratory in 2002 to support scientific research in need of large computing calculations.

In 2022, nuco.cloud received a grant, ‘Digital Now’, a funding program of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), designed to encourage companies to invest more in digital technologies and the qualification of their employees.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Truly Inclusive Blockchain Gaming Means Lowering The Barrier Of Entry For Devs

Play-to-earn gaming (P2E) has changed the lives of millions of people around the world — and has the potential to change millions more. The scale of its success has proved something of a double-edged sword, however. A growing number of critics are coming to question how truly inclusive and equitable the blockchain gaming ecosystem really is, with some warning its growth may be fuelled by exploitative labor.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US-Russian Prisoner Swap Begs Question For Biden: What About Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan?

Russia releases a U.S. Marine veteran in a prisoner exchange. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan remain trapped in Russia. The Biden administration participated in a prisoner swap with Russia last week involving the exchange of a convicted Russian drug smuggler jailed in Connecticut for Trevor Reed a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia since 2019. Meanwhile, the fate of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan remains unclear.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Computing Power#Cudos#Network Computing#Cudo Compute#Cagr
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

China Offers 'So Much Better Companies At So Much Lower Prices': Charlie Munger

Shares of many Chinese companies that trade in the United States have fallen over the last year with fears of accounting irregularities, tighter control and the potential to be delisted from U.S. exchanges. That hasn’t stopped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger from being a fan of investing in Chinese companies.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Does Cheap Weed Give You A Good High?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Some companies are starting to catch on to the idea that cheap weed is a widely untapped market in the legal sector. The rise of the marijuana dispensary has brought joy to many cannabis users. Marijuana...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Mom Says Stock Surge Paid For Him To Move To Canada

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s investment advice to his Twitter followers on Sunday drew a financial anecdote from his mother Maye Musk as well. What Happened: The 74-year-old Maye, a former model, shared her first stock story from over five decades ago when she won 100 rands in a beauty competition in South Africa.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Historic investments in Stellantis Windsor and Brampton secure strong EV future for Canadian autoworkers

WINDSOR, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes today's announcement that funding for Stellantis Windsor, Brampton and related technology facilities will top $3.6 billion with federal and provincial government support, securing good union jobs and a bright future for autoworkers across Ontario and accelerating Canada's electric vehicle transition. "This...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's How Rosenblatt Views Alteryx, Datadog, Dynatrace Ahead Of Earnings

Rosenblatt offers its insight on three tech stocks ahead of their earnings results in May. Alteryx, Inc (NYSE: AYX) will report Q1 results on May 3. Rosenblatt believes that the spending environment has continued to be positive in Q1 for enterprise Digital Transformation projects and low-code/no-code analytics automation platforms such as Alteryx Designer.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Viper Energy Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Viper Energy Partners VNOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viper Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $104.93 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Viant Technology's Earnings: A Preview

Viant Technology DSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viant Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viant Technology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Michigan Report: Detroit Needs More Land To Launch Cannabis Industry & Catch Up With Rest Of State

Detroit’s new recreational cannabis law, welcomed by many, has triggered a land grab and is pushing up prices for property zoned specifically for cannabis shops. Recreational cannabis sales were finally approved, after months of delays, in an 8-1 vote in early April by Detroit's City Council. While the ordinance is equity-driven and meant to provide opportunities for Black and Brown Detroiters to become owners of cannabis businesses, the dearth of affordable land for weed dispensaries remains a hurdle for residents to get started.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Lotus Ventures H1 2021 Revenue Drops 72% YoY, Cannabis Company Attributes The Decline To This

Lotus Ventures Inc. (OTCPK:LTTSF) J released financial and operating results for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Revenue of $781,000 compared to the prior year's first half of $2.8 million. The company was completing a transition to full production of its recently announced Tranquil Elephantizer cannabis strain in preparation for an upcoming provincial launch.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy