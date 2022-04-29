What to do in Wichita this weekend: Lions, horses and a couple of outdoor parties

Whether you like theater or you prefer block parties, Wichita has you covered this weekend.

Here’s a list of fun things to do around town:

‘The Lion King’ returns

Through May 8, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas

A Broadway in Wichita touring production of the hit musical “The Lion King” started its two-week, 16-performance run at Century II’s Concert Hall on Wednesday, and tickets are still available for the remaining shows, which are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 p.m. Friday and May 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and May 7; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and May 8. They range in price from $35-$150 and are available at wichitatix.com , at the Century II box office, and by calling 316-303-8100 .

Open Streets NoMar

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, NoMar Plaza, 204 E. 21st St North

Open Streets, the big community event that invites people to use closed-down thoroughfares for biking, walking, running, dancing and more, will land in the NoMar district from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. People are invited to hang out on a one-mile stretch of 21st Street, which will be closed to traffic from NoMar Market at Broadway to Woodland Park. The street will then be filled with food trucks, vendors, games and more. Admission is free. A fall installment of Open Streets ICT is scheduled for Sept. 18 on Douglas. For more information, visit www.wichita.gov/parkandrec/openstreetsict/

Horses under the big top

Friday-Sunday, Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

A big-top is going up in Sedgwick County Park this weekend, and those who venture inside will see flying acrobats, aerial dancers, performing horses and more. Cirque Ma’Ceo will have shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Sedgwick County Park. It’s an equestrian-themed 90-minute show, which is set to the music of a Spanish guitar. Tickets are $35-$60 for adults and $20 for children. They go on sale at the door two hours before showtime and also are available at events.cirquemaceotickets.com/

Old clocks, old watches

Friday and Saturday, Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7110 W. 21st St. North

The 50th annual Antique Watch and Clock Sale, put on by the Wichita Antique Watch & Clock Collectors, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday at the Sedgwick County Extension Center. It will include old clocks, watches, music boxes, fountain pens, pocket knives and antique jewelry for sale. Admission is $2 at the door. For more information, visit wawcc.com .

Books and All That Jazz

Friday-Sunday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

The Friends of the Wichita Art Museum are putting on their annual book fair this Friday through Sunday. The event, titled “Books and All That Jazz,” is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Wichita Art Museum. It will feature hundreds of gently used books for sale, and the weekend will include live performances and music courtesy of the Wichita Jazz Festival. Food trucks will be there, and Saturday’s lineup will also include free art making from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

ICT Block Party

3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

The weather has warmed up, and Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita is back to putting on events. From 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, people are invited to the park for the ICT Block Party, a free event that will include food trucks, a merch market, a kids zone with face painting, a bar, music by DJ Cadence and a car show by Significant Other CC. The party is open to all ages, and dogs are welcome.

Concerts announced this week

Wichita’s many music venues were busy booking shows this week. Here’s a look at the additions made to Wichita’s concert calendar:

World Class Wrestling Pro Presents: We Got This , May 15, Cotillion, 11150 W. Kellogg, tickets at thecotillion.com

Static-X with Gold Frankincense & Myrrh, July 18, TempleLive, 332 E. First St., tickets at www.ticketmaster.com

Testament , Sept. 12, Cotillion, 11150 W. Kellogg, tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thecotillion.com