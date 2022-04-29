Skills for Chicagoland's Future hosting Englewood job fair

Skills for Chicagoland's Future will host a job fair Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Companies will conduct interviews at the fair with the potential to be hired on the spot. Participating companies include, Divvy, SSP America, Chase Bank and UChicago Chicago Medicine.

Roles include bike mechanic, driver, client service associate, transaction specialist, various food service roles, housekeeping assistant and nurse assistant in training. All positions are located or operate on the South Side.

The fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Englewood Development Corporation Space at 815 W. 63rd St.