Lindsborg, KS

Police Investigating Claim that College Baseball Team Was Poisoned

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal police are investigating accusations that the Kansas Wesleyan University baseball team was poisoned after a foreign substance was found in a water cooler used during a doubleheader against rival Bethany College. Lindsborg Police Chief Michael Davis confirmed the department's investigation after the team accused Bethany of putting paint...

