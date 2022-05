A gang from Brooklyn, New York allegedly plotted to kill drill MC Envy Caine for six years, according to a new indictment publicly released on Tuesday. Per the New York Daily News, five members of Brooklyn gang Bamalife plotted to kill a man identified in the indictment as “John Doe 1,” although descriptions of music videos unambiguously paint Caine as the gang’s target. The rapper got involved in a beef with the gang after his girlfriend was injured in a shooting. The crew Caine was affiliated with, Weez Gang, believed Bamalife was behind the botched hit.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO