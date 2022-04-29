ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lyft introducing hundreds of new electric bicycles for NYC Citi Bike members

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Citi Bike’s electric-powered bicycle fleet is getting a boost of 1,500 “sleek” new e-bikes with fancy LED screens and double the battery capacity.

The new bikes will speed up faster than the existing 5,000-bike e-bike fleet run by Lyft , a company spokesman said, and travel 55 to 60 miles before losing battery. The existing fleet’s batteries average 25 miles before gassing out, the spokesman said.

The bikes will initially only roll out starting May 5 for Citi Bike members, the company said. Non-members will be able to enroll in a free 15-day trial using their phones at bike-share stations.

Citi Bike hopes to lure new riders with the bikes, which compared to the existing e-bikes also have more height-adaptable seats and “retro-flective” white paint that glows from headlights.

Lyft believes the LED screen will assist riders in locking and unlocking their bikes, and may someday provide navigation as well.

Unlike the existing bikes, the new model’s battery will be located within the bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJfCr_0fNu5Qal00
Citi Bike is adding 1,400 new e-bikes to its fleet in the city.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSf1Y_0fNu5Qal00
The bikes feature LED screens to help riders lock and unlock them.
Robert Miller

“We think about what are features that really allow someone for the first time to ride a bike really easily,” Citi Bike General Manager Laura Fox said.

The bike also includes new “safety features,” the spokesman said — if the bikes detects “anything abnormal,” it will stop functioning.

The e-bikes will be available to all Citi Bike riders by the fall, the company said. Everyone else will still have access to the older model, which does not have a timeline to be phased out. Four-fifths of the electric fleet will consist of the new bikes by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IPhE_0fNu5Qal00
The new e-bikes have double the battery life of the existing 5,000 in Citi Bike’s fleet.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNzmy_0fNu5Qal00
The new bikes will be available this fall.
Robert Miller

The older bikes were introduced two years ago , after Citi Bike’s initial round of electric bikes had to be pulled in 2019 due to safety issues .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Vehicles#Nyc Citi Bike
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy