Why we’re about to find out much more about the Mets

These are all facts:

• On June 16, 2021, the Braves fell to 30-35 and eight games out of first place.

• On June 26, the Mets built their NL East lead to 5½ games.

• The Mets held the division lead until Aug. 13.

• The Braves went into first place on Aug. 15.

• The Mets finished the season eight games under .500, 11½ games out of first and in third place.

• The Braves finished 15 games over .500 and won the NL East by 6½ games en route to winning the World Series.

These facts are a way of stating the obvious: Yes, the first 20 games of the Mets season have been encouraging. The additions of Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte have impacted the roster as envisioned with their talents making the positional group more diverse. The additions of Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer and the blossoming of Tylor Megill have made the rotation a strength even with Jacob deGrom sidelined. Buck Showalter has brought seriousness and preparedness to the dugout .

But it is just 20 games. There are seven more sets of 20 games to complete a 162-game season. As last year exemplified, a lot can (and will) happen. Definitive statements this early — before even Memorial Day — tend to be like offering a few pixels and guessing at the picture. Through April 28 last year, just one of the eventual six division winners was alone in first place.

So all I would guarantee about the next 11 games for the Mets is that when it concludes, they will have played 31.

But those 11 games are exclusively against the Phillies and the Braves. And even with April just becoming May during this span – even with everything I know about how long the season is, including last year’s lessons – this still feels, at minimum, like an early barometer.

Jacob deGrom and the Mets were off to fast starts last season before injuries – and the Braves – caught up to them. Getty Images

At this moment, the Mets are behaving like a heavyweight in a division without another. The Marlins have won five straight and are the only other team over .500 in the NL East. Their starting pitching is formidable. But Baseball Reference still gave them the fourth-best odds in the NL East – behind the Mets, Braves and Phillies — and just a 2.3 percent chance to even make the expanded, six-teams-in-each-league playoffs.

That site projects six NL teams clearly better than the rest of the league – the Braves, Mets, Cardinals, Brewers, Dodgers and Giants. And the site still is giving Altanta a 71.0 percent chance to win the NL East compared to 29.1 for the Mets, though when the Mets are five games up on the fourth-place Braves. Atlanta improved to 9-11 Thursday night, the same as it was last year – and, again, wound up champions.

So I do not want to oversell the next 11 games. Yet, it feels like at least the PSAT – a first step toward understanding the bigger test. There are seven games against the Phillies. That will give the Mets 10 against Philadelphia for the season and by the conclusion of the Memorial Day Weekend the clubs will have played 13 of their 19 games this year. Thus, the chance for these teams to inflict damage upon each other is essentially now (their final two series against each other are in August).

The Phillies have won four straight to get to 10-10. They are, however, basically who we thought they were: They have one of the majors’ best offenses, but are filled with issues concerning bullpen depth/quality and defense. The Braves have played a bit like a team enduring a post-championship malaise.

Perhaps the most interesting elements of the next 10 games are who won’t be playing right field for the Phillies and who will be for the Braves.

Bryce Harper has a strain in his right elbow, and has not played right field since April 16. Last season, he would have been put on the injured list. But there is now a universal DH, and Harper is not in pain when he swings. So he had been the DH each day, not missing a game, and in the first 11 games in that stretch, was hitting like the guy who won the 2021 NL MVP — .364 with seven extra-base hits and a 1.006 OPS. He will serve as the DH all weekend against the Mets.

Bryce Harper hasn’t missed any time due to an elbow injury because the arrival of the designated hitter in the National League has allowed him to stay in the lineup. Getty Images

On Thursday, the Braves announced they were reinstating Ronald Acuña Jr., who started in right field against the Cubs and went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Acuña had not played since last July 10, when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament. At that time, arguably he — not Harper — was the NL MVP front-runner.

Amazingly, the Braves went on to dominate the NL East the rest of the way and win their second World Series while based in Atlanta — in part thanks to a series of trades for outfielders Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. Duvall and Rosario are the two holdovers this year; they have combined to hit .149 with a .435 OPS and one homer (Duvall finally hit one Thursday night) in 125 plate appearances. Rosario was placed on the IL on Tuesday to undergo a procedure to address blurred vision. He is expected to miss at least two months. So Acuña is returning at an apt time for the Braves.

The Mets lost deGrom for the season last year in the same week the Braves lost Acuña. The Mets fell apart. The Braves rose. To date, the 2022 Mets are weathering the loss of deGrom well. Is that a symbol that this is a different kind of year for the franchise?

The next 10 games should provide further evidence — one way or the other.

Now to 3Up:

1. On Sunday, June 16, 2002, Tiger Woods won his second U.S. Open. It was the eighth of his 15 major titles.

That same day in San Diego, a rookie lefty starter made his debut, striking out Ichiro Suzuki, who was early in his second MLB season, for the first out of the game en route to earning a win that would be saved by Trevor Hoffman.

Hoffman is in the Hall of Fame. Ichiro will be there as soon as he is eligible. Oliver Perez will not make it. He is 20 games under .500 for his career, sporting a 4.37 ERA. Perez was designated for assignment on Monday after producing a 15.75 ERA in seven outings for the Diamondbacks. This is probably it for the guy who won his debut that same day Woods held off Phil Mickelson.

Oliver Perez has pitched in a multitude of uniforms over his 20 years in the majors. Jeff Zelevansky, AP, Paul J. Bereswill

If so, it is a reminder that Perez persevered to make sure he would be more than a symbol of a frustrating time in Mets history. He managed to play in the majors for two decades, despite once being left for dead in baseball.

On March 21, 2011, Sandy Alderson — in his first spring training as Mets GM — released Perez. How different it all might have been for the player and the team had the Mets won NLCS Game 7 in 2006, a game in which Perez started and pitched well (six innings, one run, one huge save via the great catch in left field by Endy Chavez).

Perez had star-crossed seasons in 2007-08 — obvious talent combined with an inability to harness it. He mixed unhittable with unpardonable like few others.The Mets saw enough to give him a three-year, $36 million pact in February 2009. He became a contributor to and a caricature of the Mets’ fall from contenders to second-rate jokes under the Wilpons amid revelations of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. In 2009-10, Perez appeared in 31 combined games (21 starts) and went 3-9 with a 6.81 ERA. A knee injury robbed Perez of velocity, stuff and confidence.

When Alderson ended Perez’s Mets tenure, it was easy to believe it was the end of more than that. Perez did not pitch in the majors in 2011. He was 30. But Perez rebuilt his stuff and confidence in the minors and the Mexican League, working fully as a reliever. From 2012-22, he would appear in 497 games, sport a 3.56 ERA and gain recognition as a terrific teammate in Seattle, Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Arizona.

It would have been easy for Perez to just roll over after those trying Mets seasons, just be that symbol of failure and derision. Instead, he pitched into his age-40 season and finished with the same number of major league appearances as Troy Percival (703). It is well short of Cooperstown, but much better than a caricature.

2. I want to share a bit of baseball modernity that I encountered in the last week.

Recently in the Mets clubhouse there was a sign posted that read: Please check hats for PitchCom if you used one yesterday.

Yep, someone had used the new pitch-signaling technology and forgot to return it after the game. A member of the Yankees told me that two devices were checked out during spring training then the players forgot and took them home.

Much like a library book, it appears it is easy for users of PitchCom devices to forget to return them after they’ve been used. Corey Sipkin

Consider these minor hiccups in implementing a technology that seems to be having its desired impact for those using it. The Yankees, for example, are deploying it, and the pace between pitcher and catcher is so much better. There is not the paranoia that signs are being stolen, which led to the need for multiple signs and regular mound visits and peeking at cards to see which series of signs were in play.

I hope teams are not figuring out how to intercept the PitchCom signals and cheat with this because this is a new addition that is working in the game.

Now onto something I am just not comfortable with and probably never will be: I received an email in the last week informing me FanDuel had “become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the (Yankees).”

It is not just the Yankees. Every team in every sport and every league has now hopped into bed with gambling entities. There is a huge pile of money to be made, and we have learned the teams and the leagues will not walk away from huge piles of money.

But what if I told you five years ago these relationships were coming considering how verboten gambling was to sports leagues? It would have been stranger than imagining PitchCom.

I just feel a Pandora’s Box has been opened and leagues and teams have embraced gambling without full appreciation of all the potential ways this will be exploited. Doesn’t it feel as if a scandal is now a matter of “when” and not “if?”

3. Joey Gallo homered on a 2-2 pitch from Felix Bautista in the seventh inning Wednesday night. Why am I giving the count?

Before that homer, Gallo had been hitless in 31 at-bats when the count reached two strikes with 25 strikeouts. In his next four at-bats reaching two strikes (one Wednesday night, three more Thursday afternoon), Gallo struck out. So he is 1-for-36 with 29 strikeouts in any two-strike count: 0-2, 1-2, 2-2, 3-2.

Josh Donaldson is 1-for-38 with 23 strikeouts on two-strike counts. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-41 with 25 strikeouts. Gleyber Torres is 4-for-39 with 11 strikeouts.

Josh Donaldson has struggled to connect at the plate with two strikes on him this season. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It is tough to hit with two strikes — the league average going into Thursday was just .163. It is probably tougher than ever considering the increased velocity and pitch movement in today’s game.

However, these are particularly awful results. I often think the ability to battle with two strikes is a harbinger of who will (and won’t) hit well in the playoffs, when the pitching will be at its best and the ability to grind and have competitive at-bats will be most vital.

Gallo and Donaldson, in particular, are going to have me watching this statistic all year.