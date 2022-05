The Waterloo Village Board passed a 2022-23 budget Wednesday by a vote of 3-2. Board members Lee Boice and Les Marquart voted yes. Gina Suffredini and John Butlak voted no. Mayor Jack O’Connor cast the deciding vote in favor of the $4.04 million spending plan. The Finger Lakes Times reports spending will increase five percent from the current year figure of $3.91 million. The tax levy, the total amount to be raised in taxes, will increase five percent to $3.07 million.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO