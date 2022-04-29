Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Intruder Incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating separate incidents regarding an altercation that seriously injured an officer and an arson at the Allen County Jail complex. Officials say a man entered the lobby area of the justice complex at around 9 a.m. Friday morning and started pouring lighter fluid on one of the retractable belt barrier stands. He then set fire to the stand, got into a black car and fled.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO