Orlando, FL

Florida mom, baby have been missing for days, police say

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and infant who have been missing for days.

Police said Tanayris Negron-Mantilla and her 11-month-old daughter Katalina were reported missing on Monday. The two haven’t been heard from since.

Family members said Negron-Mantilla is in need of medication.

'90 Day Fiancé' alum survives brazen murder attempt on boat in Florida, officials say

The mother and daughter may be traveling in a four-door gray 2016 Toyota Camry.

Further information about their disappearance was not immediately available.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Sara Gray
3d ago

God in the name of Jesus, allow the baby to be found alive, unharmed, and in very good condition, Amen.

Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
