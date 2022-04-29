Florida mom, baby have been missing for days, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and infant who have been missing for days.

Police said Tanayris Negron-Mantilla and her 11-month-old daughter Katalina were reported missing on Monday. The two haven’t been heard from since.

Family members said Negron-Mantilla is in need of medication.

The mother and daughter may be traveling in a four-door gray 2016 Toyota Camry.

Further information about their disappearance was not immediately available.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.