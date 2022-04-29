ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news

By Melanie Macleod
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Osbourne jetted back to the US to be with her husband Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid and Sharon's Talk TV co-star Piers Morgan has sent his support. MORE: a href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/health-and-fitness/20220429139062/sharon-osbourne-son-jack-osbourne-health-update-dad-ozzy-osbourne-covid-19/">Jack Osbourne shares health update on dad Ozzy after COVID-19 diagnosis. Piers took to...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Piers Morgan
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Fans share concern for Nicole Kidman after latest post

Nicole Kidman looked incredible in a new Instagram post on Sunday, where she opened up about celebrating World Book Day while recommending the collection of short stories, Roar by Cecilia Ahern - but her attire had fans advising her to be careful!. Dressed in a black blouse and matching trousers...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy