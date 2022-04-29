Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO