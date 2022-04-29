Groomed for success: Grads of this school no longer feel unemployable, unimportant

He was shampooed, pedicured and showing off a fresh haircut.

The regal black poodle was awaiting his owner’s approval at The Salon in Lee’s Summit.

Yes, his owner agreed, he did, indeed, look good but maybe — more off the top.

“No problem,” said Cassie Bratton of Lee’s Summit.

Bratton, a recent graduate of The Grooming Project in Kansas City, knows how to groom all breeds of dogs.

Graduates of The Grooming Project are single parents who have struggled to support their families and provide a stable home environment. They land jobs all over the metro area, from Johnson County to Lee’s Summit.

Natasha Kirsch founded The Grooming Project in Kansas City as a nonprofit school in 2016 to help single parents break the cycle of poverty. The Salon is an extension of the school.

“When the students come in, their average income is $3,600 a year,” Kirsch said. “When they graduate, they start to make $35,000 to $40,000 a year.”

And every student who graduates has a job to go to: Most have multiple offers.

Jodie Houston of North Kansas City, says the Project completely changed her life.

“I was living in a shelter. My daughter was in state custody.”

Houston graduated earlier this year and also works at The Salon.

“I learned a new trade, a new lifestyle and new life skills,” she said. “Now I can provide for my daughter. She’s coming home to be with me.”

To be sure, The Grooming Project school does more than train parents to be groomers. The students also learn personal skills such as patience, mindfulness and emotional regulation, as well as practical skills like budgeting, time management and reading.

As important as the technical skills are, Bratton is especially grateful for the life skills she has acquired.

“I am now able to slow down and be calm,” Bratton said. “You can’t be all worked up to groom a dog — they can sense when your energy is off.”

For a long time, post-traumatic stress disorder interfered with Bratton’s life and her ability to hold a job.

Kirsch realized when she founded the school that the parents would need to change behaviors they had learned to protect themselves on the streets.

“Much of this is not their fault,” Kirsch said. “They may have had a horrible childhood.”

As a result, they face overwhelming obstacles in finding jobs.

Some are homeless. Some have felonies on their records. They may have no car, no reliable childcare, no high school diploma and a grade-school reading level.

When Kirsch considered decent-paying occupations that allow a parent the flexibility to care for children, she recalled her own childhood in Iowa.

“My mom had a grooming business in the home and she scheduled the dogs around my school schedule,” Kirsch said.

Kirsch’s research showed few grooming schools exist nationwide, and most salons are willing to hire qualified groomers without regard to their records or lack of formal education.

“Demand for groomers is continually increasing,” said John Cavalcanti, owner of Two Dogs and A Cat pet salon in Overland Park.

Over the years, Cavalcanti has hired around 10 groomers from The Grooming Project.

“They are doing much more than training people to be groomers,” he said. “They are helping single parents in financial distress to balance family needs with work.”

More than 250 Kansas City area businesses regularly hire graduates of the school.

The nonprofit’s mission to help families break the cycle of generational poverty has found strong support throughout the Kansas City area.

“The Grooming Project is changing lives,” said Bill Keen of Keen Wealth Advisors in Overland Park, one of the school’s donors.

When students graduate, “their identity shifts. They no longer feel unemployable or unimportant — suddenly their services are in demand,” Keen said.

When bankers at First Federal Bank of Kansas City learned that past financial troubles prevented many students from opening bank accounts, they volunteered to teach financial literacy classes at the school.

In addition to classes, the bank provides students with access to checking accounts, debit cards, mobile banking and coaching.

Helping the students with their finances seemed like “a way to solve just one of the many smaller problems that go into tackling the much larger problem of generational poverty,” said Sandra Olivas, community development officer with First Federal Bank of Kansas City.

Individual donors, foundations and businesses have helped grow the nonprofit from three employees and an operating budget of $250,000 annually to 30 employees and a budget of $2.5 million. Some 20% of the school’s annual income is revenue earned through pet grooming services at the school and at The Salon.

Since 2016, 93 students have graduated and found work. Of the around 300 who apply every year, only 40 can be accepted and an average of 20 graduate.

They graduate with no educational debt. Their training and school expenses are covered when they are accepted for The Grooming Project.

But they are expected to work hard and attend classes from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for six months.

“They need to be ready to do whatever it takes to change their lives,” Kirsch said.

And in doing so, they are changing the future for their children.

The Grooming Project is located at 5829 Troost Ave., Suite B in Kansas City. For more information, on the project, call 816-214-5376 or visit www.thegroomingproject.org . The Salon is at 1650 SE Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit. For information, call 816-525-2440