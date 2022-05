Have you ever found yourself in a job where you couldn’t express your talents? Or how about a situation where you enjoyed the duties of the position but you weren’t aligned with the values of the organization? When this misalignment occurs, it can lead to stress, anxiety, and burnout. If you find yourself in a mismatched role or organization, it’s best to cut your losses and begin to search for a different opportunity that better aligns with your talents in an environment that allows you to thrive. Sometimes it’s not you, it’s them.

JOBS ・ 18 HOURS AGO