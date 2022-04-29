Mansfield Legacy pole vaulter returns from horrific crash for a run at state track meet

Savannah Stewart is headed to the Class 5A Region 1 meet in Lubbock where she looks to clinch a state berth in the pole vault for Mansfield Legacy.

It’s a remarkable feat, given five months before she was told she’d never walk again.

“It’s been amazing watching her compete,” Legacy coach Jeffrey Lindsey said. “It was rough for a bit because she had lost all her strength. I’m still not sure how she’s able to do it.”

Stewart, a junior, was involved in a car accident on her way home from church on a Sunday in November.

Her car was hit when a man in another car sped through a red light at an intersection. Stewart was hit directly on the driver’s door, which was completely crushed.

The crash was so violent that the way the first responders found Stewart, they though that she was the passenger. Stewart said the force of the impact caused her seat belt to snap, and if hadn’t her legs would’ve been crushed.

“I would talk to her on the phone and she was always in good spirits,” Lindsey said. “Even when she wasn’t sure she could walk again. Savannah is an amazing kid. That’s why when I woke up that morning and got the messages that Savannah was badly hurt I just thought ‘Why Savannah, God?’ Well I soon realized that God chose her. That she could handle it and use her story of faith and perseverance to inspire others.”

Her car flipped into another car and Stewart was trapped.

Savannah Stewart, Mansfield Legacy, resting in the hospital after being in car crash in November. (Sherrie Stewart/Courtesy)

First responders had to cut the driver’s door off to get her out. Stewart sustained a number of injuries including a broken pelvis, a split tailbone, three broken ribs, a head laceration that required 21 staples, part of her vertebrae broken off, a partially collapsed lung, bruised heart and a splenic laceration.

She couldn’t bear any weight and she needed to use a wheelchair for two months.

“I was told before my surgery that there was a chance that I wouldn’t walk again,” Stewart said. “My initial reaction was devastated as I realized there was a chance I’d never pole vault again. But going into surgery I had a slight sense of peace, knowing that God had a plan for whatever he decided to do with my life. My surgery ended up going perfectly and I was extremely relieved when they told me I’d be able to walk again eventually.”

However, during a doctor’s appointment, she was told to choose a different sport, one with much less impact and stress such as pole vault. The doctor suggested swimming.

But Stewart decided against it.

“I had already overcome so many adversities so I had no doubt in my mind that I would pole vault again,” she said. “I didn’t listen to any doctors and just decided I would do everything in my power every day to get better, and whatever that ended up being would be enough for me.”

Added Lindsey, “I immediately got the team together and told them what was happening. I could barely get through it without choking up in front of them all. They got cards and poster boards together. Other teams from the school were asking how they could help.”

Mansfield Legacy’s Savannah Stewart pictured with teammates and friends while recovering from a car crash in November (Sherrie Stewart/Courtesy)

Legacy’s Savannah Stewart pictured with first responders that helped save her after a car crash in November (Sherrie Stewart/Courtesy)

Her triumphant return

Stewart, who has been pole vaulting since she was 9, had to fight many physical and emotional battles.

When she returned, she could only jump 7 feet and was extremely disappointed.

“I learned to look at life in a different way. To not compare myself to the athlete that could jump 10 feet 6 inches last season, but to the athlete that was in a wheelchair just two months ago at the time,” Stewart said.

She cleared 7 feet in her first meet of the season.

Then she cleared 8 feet. Then 8 feet 6 inches.

Stewart cleared 9 feet 6 inches and won the district championship. She also cleared 9-6 at the area meet to secure second place and a berth into the regional meet that runs Friday and Saturday. Five other members from the Legacy girls track team are joining Stewart in Lubbock, where she hopes to clear 10 feet.

The Broncos finished in third place at area.

Mansfield Legacy’s Ava Brimmage and Savannah Stewart clinched a regional berth after coming in first and second at the area pole vault championship (Sherrie Stewart/Courtesy)

“It has been hard, but it has been rewarding most of all,” she said. “To be encouraged by all those around me the entire way had really helped. I’m just grateful and blessed everyday. Every step I take, every little daily motion I’d usually take for granted I’m grateful for now, let alone pole vault.”

Added Lindsey: “So it wasn’t long after that she could walk again, I was really surprised. She started talking about maybe I can vault. I immediately thought ‘yeah right.’ But I wasn’t going to tell her my doubts. I wasn’t going to take that away from her. She is determined to get back to where she was and more, but she appreciates the journey. That’s what is great about her.

“She is an inspiration and make no mistake, her healing has been nothing short of a miracle. She’s a positive light on our team and everyone is rooting for her. And for her to be the district champion just makes this story amazing. The most amazing story in my 15 years as a coach.”