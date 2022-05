HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This year marks 25 years since Peter Boy Kema went missing on the Big Island in a missing child case that rocked the entire state. Peter Boy was last seen in 1997 when he was just 6 years old. His parents, Peter Kema Sr. and Jaylin Kema, were convicted of manslaughter several years later -- found to have killed their son after years of abuse.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO