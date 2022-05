The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft, selecting a total of 10 players, but the festivities are not quite over. The team will continue to add undrafted free agents to fill out their 90-man roster. They’ll need to add just four players in order to completely fill the offseason roster, but they could also release some reserve/future signings in order to make room for undrafted players. They’ll also invite a number of players to try out at their rookie minicamp which will take place either the first or second weekend following the draft.

