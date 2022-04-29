ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Crash Involving Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Leaves One Dead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indianapolis man is dead following a collision with a Sheriff’s Deputies’ patrol car in Spencer County. Early yesterday morning, a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on SR...

