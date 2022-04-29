ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota House Advances Bill To Replenish State’s Unemployment Fund

By Ashley Hanley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota House is advancing a bill to replenish the state’s unemployment fund and to send out...

KIMT

Minnesota lawmakers pass frontline worker pay bill

Minnesota lawmakers struck a deal Friday on the bill and Gov. Walz signed it into law Friday night. Gov. Walz signs bipartisan frontline worker bill into law. Frontline worker pay was authorized by the Minnesota legislature in the summer of 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Rent Control Ordinance Kicks In Sunday, Capping Increases At 3%

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – In November, St. Paul voters said “yes” to a rent stabilization ordinance, which will cap rent increases to no more than 3% a year. It’s the strictest measure of its kind in the nation, but there are still exceptions to the policy. Even if there’s a new tenant, landlords cannot raise rent more than 3% a year without filing for an exception. “It means that our kids don’t have to switch schools mid-year, it means we can keep our jobs and have long term stable employment. It means that we can start saving up for that small business...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Sen. Michelle Benson suspends campaign for governor

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) suspended her campaign for governor Friday in a speech at the Seventh Congressional District Republican Convention. Benson was first elected to the Senate in 2010. During her tenure, she served in leadership and as chair of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee.
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Great Start,’: Frontline Workers React To Bonus Pay

Originally published April 30 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – After months of debate at the capitol, lawmakers came together to pass a bill providing bonus pay for eligible frontline workers during the pandemic. “I think it’s a great way to say, hey, we notice you, we see what you were doing, and that’s great,” Afro Deli and Grill manager Joseph Hennebry said. Employees at Afro Deli and Grill are among more than 600,000 Minnesotans now eligible for frontline worker payments, an estimated $750 check to say thanks for their hard work during the pandemic. “People still needed to eat, to go grocery shopping, people...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minn. GOP candidate wants Democratic elections chief jailed

@ap.news FILE - Dr. Scott Jensen, shown at his Watertown, Minn., clinic on Sept. 22, 2021, is a family physician now running for governor. Campaign finance reports show that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $4.1 million in the bank for his re-election campaign. Meanwhile, Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka are the money leaders among candidates seeking the Republican endorsement for governor.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, FILE)
WATERTOWN, MN

