Minnesota House Advances Bill To Replenish State’s Unemployment Fund

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – In November, St. Paul voters said “yes” to a rent stabilization ordinance, which will cap rent increases to no more than 3% a year. It’s the strictest measure of its kind in the nation, but there are still exceptions to the policy. Even if there’s a new tenant, landlords cannot raise rent more than 3% a year without filing for an exception. “It means that our kids don’t have to switch schools mid-year, it means we can keep our jobs and have long term stable employment. It means that we can start saving up for that small business...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO