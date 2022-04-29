ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Major Kentucky target cuts his school list. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALMk6_0fNtyJnz00

Five-star wing Justin Edwards , one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top basketball recruiting targets in the class of 2023, cut his list of college options Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Philadelphia is now listing UK, Auburn, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Villanova and the G League Ignite professional path. Edwards has said in the past that Kentucky was his dream school growing up, and the Wildcats hosted him for an official visit and extended a scholarship offer last fall. He also took a recent official visit to Tennessee, and more college trips are expected in the coming months. Edwards is likely to make a recruiting decision before the early signing period in November.

Currently, he’s the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. However, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy wrote this week that Edwards is “almost a lock to break into the top five” and could even challenge for the No. 1 spot . 247Sports analyst Travis Branham called him “arguably the most complete player in the entire 2023 class .”

Edwards was named the top defensive player at the most recent Nike EYBL session last weekend, and John Calipari traveled to Philadelphia with his entire coaching staff the day after that session ended to meet with Edwards and his family. Obviously, he’s a major Kentucky target.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

National analyst: Reed Sheppard showed off his jumper Friday

New UK target Milan Momcilovic picks up an offer from UCLA

Duke swipes Jai Lucas: Top takeaways from bombshell hire

Early Kentucky transfer target Terrence Shannon picks Illinois

Fardaws Aimaq commits to Texas Tech , still mulling NBA Draft

Former McDonald’s All-American Bryan Antoine will transfer

Isaiah Wong’s money demands exposed complicated NIL issue

UK target Andrej Stojakovic makes another stock-boosters list

Latest on 2024’s Ian Jackson , who looks up to former Wildcat

Morehead State’s Johni Broome will pick Auburn or Florida

UK target Kwame Evans Jr. visiting Oregon this weekend

Former Louisville commit Fredrick King is headed to Creighton

Iverson Classic: Is Cason Wallace the top PG in 2022 class?

On3.com ranks Baylor Scheierman as No. 2 SF in the portal

DJ Wagner taking his time , talks Kentucky-Louisville rivalry

Andrej Stojaković, Milan Momcilovic among April breakouts

Kentucky target Andrej Stojakovic earns an offer from UCLA

Why transfer Antonio Reeves will be a great fit for Kentucky

Agent: Miami star will transfer if NIL money isn’t increased

Ten players whose NBA stock could improve next season

Watch: Weekend video highlights of Milan Momcilovic

Teams that could follow Kansas’ path to a national title

More Next Cats links: Top recruiting stories from this week

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Auburn, KY
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nba#Uk#The Kentucky Wildcats#Villanova#National#Reed Sheppard
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
457
Followers
162
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy