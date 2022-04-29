Major Kentucky target cuts his school list. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

Five-star wing Justin Edwards , one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top basketball recruiting targets in the class of 2023, cut his list of college options Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 wing from Philadelphia is now listing UK, Auburn, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Villanova and the G League Ignite professional path. Edwards has said in the past that Kentucky was his dream school growing up, and the Wildcats hosted him for an official visit and extended a scholarship offer last fall. He also took a recent official visit to Tennessee, and more college trips are expected in the coming months. Edwards is likely to make a recruiting decision before the early signing period in November.

Currently, he’s the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. However, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy wrote this week that Edwards is “almost a lock to break into the top five” and could even challenge for the No. 1 spot . 247Sports analyst Travis Branham called him “arguably the most complete player in the entire 2023 class .”

Edwards was named the top defensive player at the most recent Nike EYBL session last weekend, and John Calipari traveled to Philadelphia with his entire coaching staff the day after that session ended to meet with Edwards and his family. Obviously, he’s a major Kentucky target.

