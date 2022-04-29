You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Spring Long Island Restaurant Week!

Nosh Kitchen and Cocktails in Hauppauge has lemon pepper or Korean barbecue chicken wings, butcher block pork chop and pulpo salad in their $42 three-course menu.

If you are in the mood for Italian, check out Piccolo Mondo in Huntington. It has seafood, steak and favorite slow-braised lamb shank on its $35 three-course prix-fixe.

Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. The three courses cost $25, $35 or $42. Many restaurants also offer a $20 two-course lunch. For the full list click here.