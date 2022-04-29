Newburgh schools open on schedule after new threat

Newburgh schools were on a regular schedule today despite getting a threat Thursday evening.

Officials have not released where the threat was made or what was said.

In a message posted on the district’s Facebook page, interim Superintendent Ed Forgit says “the decision to open all schools was made in collaboration with local law enforcement.”

Forgit says the threat is not believed to be connected to the threat earlier this week that caused a two-hour delay.

He went on to thank students and families “who continue to alert our teachers and administrators to concerns they have seen, allowing us to react quickly. The collaboration we have received from our students and families also reiterates that these disruptions are being caused by very few people and a majority of our students are looking forward to returning to their regularly scheduled day and traditional high school experience.”