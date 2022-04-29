ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh schools open on schedule after new threat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj1EQ_0fNtx05E00

Newburgh schools were on a regular schedule today despite getting a threat Thursday evening.

Officials have not released where the threat was made or what was said.

In a message posted on the district’s Facebook page, interim Superintendent Ed Forgit says “the decision to open all schools was made in collaboration with local law enforcement.”

Forgit says the threat is not believed to be connected to the threat earlier this week that caused a two-hour delay.

He went on to thank students and families “who continue to alert our teachers and administrators to concerns they have seen, allowing us to react quickly. The collaboration we have received from our students and families also reiterates that these disruptions are being caused by very few people and a majority of our students are looking forward to returning to their regularly scheduled day and traditional high school experience.”

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Newburgh students evacuated during bomb scare, threat investigation

A bomb scare evacuated hundreds of students Monday morning at Newburgh Free Academy North, while several districtwide threats of gun violence are being investigated, according to New York State Police. A parent sent News 12 exclusive video of the students standing across the street from the school. The incident follows...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Education
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy