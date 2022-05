Noblesville High School was tied with the clocking winding down to the final seconds. Leading scorer Ashlynn Shade, who is committed to UConn, drove to the basket as another defender made their way in front of her. Shade, the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2023, could still have taken the shot and she probably would have made it, but instead she bounce-passed the ball to teammate Dani Mendez.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO