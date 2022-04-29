ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Can Look Up to Cristiano Ronaldo After Man United Draw

By Nick Emms
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has agreed that Chelsea can look up to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese international scored against the Blues in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Ronaldo equalised just two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the lead in a match which Tuchel's men completely dominated. Speaking to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic’s sons brilliantly recreate Man Utd stars’ goal against Chelsea

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Nemanja Matic's sons brilliantly linked up to recreate their dad's involvements in Manchester United's equaliser against Chelsea. Matic chipped beautifully to send Ronaldo through in the 62nd minute of Thursday night's 1-1 draw, before the Portuguese rifled beyond Edouard Mendy. Impressed at their dads' handiwork, 11-year-olds Filip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, via...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Chelsea score: Ronaldo's equalizer saves point, likely ends Man United's top-four bid

Manchester United's home contest against Chelsea on Thursday was essentially a must-win if the Red Devils had any hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. After that performance, it looks like the most they may be able to get is Europa League. United entered the day six points back of fourth-place Arsenal, having lost to the Gunners last time out. But an anemic attack and a defense with no cohesion struggled, with United settling for a fortunate 1-1 draw with the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Portuguese
ESPN

Mino Raiola, superagent for Pogba, Zlatan and Haaland, dies after illness

Mino Raiola, one of the most high-profile agents in world football, has died following an illness, a statement from his family said Saturday. He was 54. Raiola represented some of the game's biggest players including Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jesse Lingard, Blaise Matuidi, Hirving Lozano and Mario Balotelli were also among his client list.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Premier League giant wants to sign Juventus star

Manchester United has become the latest club to show interest in Paulo Dybala as he nears the end of his spell at Juventus. The attacker would leave the Bianconeri in the summer after the club decided against offering him a contract extension. The former Palermo man remains one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Real Madrid clinch La Liga title as Carlo Ancelotti completes the ‘grand slam’ of top five European leagues

Real Madrid have sealed the domestic title after a 4-0 victory at home to Espanyol guaranteed them top spot in La Liga.Last season the championship was won by their local rivals Atletico Madrid, but Los Blancos bounced back to seal title number 35 in relative comfort this season following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.Indeed, their success means the Italian boss becomes the first and only manager to win each of La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga - the top five leagues in European football.He was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy