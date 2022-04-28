Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
FEELING lucky? If so, you might want to think about buying a lottery ticket. The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $454million after nobody took home the grand prize in Monday's drawing. The estimated cash value of the prize after taxes is $271.9million. As you cook up your lucky...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 27, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £8.4million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
ONE lucky ticket won Wednesday night's massive Powerball lottery worth almost $500million. The winning numbers in April 27's Powerball draw were 62, 68, 61, 11, 36 with Powerball 4, and Power Play 2X. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $473.1million, with a cash offer of $271.9million. The winning ticket was sold...
Mega Millions is truly an appropriate descriptor and name! The winning ticket was cashed in by, get this, a couple who have been playing the lottery, since their first date. According to www.arcamax.com:. (UPI) An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the...
Comments / 0