Premier League

Watch: Roy Keane suggests Cristiano Ronaldo would score 50 goals for Chelsea

By Arvin Amin
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet once again on Thursday evening as his goal against Chelsea secured a point for Ralf Rangnick’s side, who are now completely out of the race to finish in the...

Soccer-Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness

(Reuters) - Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his family said in a statement on Saturday. Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.
Trent Alexander-Arnold undaunted by Liverpool’s quadruple quest

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels an appropriate person to discuss what Jurgen Klopp calls “the second most important game you can play” and not merely because, at the tender age of 23, he is already midway through his third. Liverpool’s history in European Cup or Champions League semi-finals dates back to 1965 and incorporates eight times when they have progressed to what Klopp terms the biggest match of all, but Alexander-Arnold was the architect of their greatest moment on this stage. It was his quickly taken corner, when only two people in Anfield felt alert to the possibility, that led to Divock...
Liam Broady agrees with Naomi Osaka's claim about Rafael Nadal

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she doesn't know a tennis kid that hasn't pretended to be Rafael Nadal at least once and British tennis player Liam Broady agreed with that claim. "[Can you] Imagine? I’ve actually been warming up kind of left-handed but I don’t think that’s a skill that’s going to show itself anytime soon.
Legendary Sports Agent Died At 54 On Saturday

A legendary sports agent died at the age of 54 on Saturday, multiple reports confirmed earlier this weekend. Mino Raiola, one of the biggest soccer agents of all-time, passed away following a lengthy battle with an illness. The longtime soccer agent had been hospitalized in Italy, where he was “fighting...
