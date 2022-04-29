ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Laurel Apartment Fire. Election Day Page Program. A New Maryland Park.

By EOA Staff
 3 days ago
WDVM 25

“Maryland Day” returns in person since start of pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday. After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Touts Redevelopment Plan For Defunct Maryland Naval Base, Economic Growth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan described the redevelopment of a defunct Cecil County naval base as a “game-changing step forward” for Maryland during a ceremony on Thursday. The Maryland state government plans to redevelop the Bainbridge Naval Training Center along with more than 400 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to bring thousands of jobs to a part of Maryland that “is home to a major distribution and logistics market,” Hogan said in a social media post. The entire mission of our state government is keeping Maryland open for business. Today we celebrated the culmination of decades of...
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking For Rape Suspect Believed To Be Hiding In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected of rape who is believed to be hiding in Baltimore County. Laureano Garcia-Leon, 38, is wanted for the first-degree rape of a minor that happened in March 2021. Police said he is also suspected of a second rape that happened in May 2021. Garcia-Leon, BPD Police said Garcia-Leon lives in East Baltimore, but he is believed to be hiding in the Dundalk area. Detectives have been unable to locate him. Anyone who has seen Garcia-Leon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

